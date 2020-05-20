Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON: STB) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 752 ($9.89) price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/7/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/22/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/25/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/24/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:STB opened at GBX 866 ($11.39) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 885.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.61.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.30) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank Plc will post 18969.9999162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

