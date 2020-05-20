Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

5/19/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/8/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

4/28/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Synaptics Incorporated alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Synaptics by 72.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synaptics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.