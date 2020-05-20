Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC):

5/19/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/18/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/28/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/24/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/16/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/8/2020 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $414.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $274,875.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

