Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $15,293.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

