IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $4.77 million and $489,984.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.02066930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00177190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

