Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,026. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

