Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of Irhythm Technologies worth $170,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,242.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

