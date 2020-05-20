iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter.

AGZ opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.48 and a one year high of $124.18.

