iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,869,000 after acquiring an additional 202,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

