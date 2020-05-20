iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.99. 3,864,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

