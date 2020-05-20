iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

