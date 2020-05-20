iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $169,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 608.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

