iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,006,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,739,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,474 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 22,724,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,933,252. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

