iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 939,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 32,827,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

