iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,919 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 520.5% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $627,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

