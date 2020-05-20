J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

