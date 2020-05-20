Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

