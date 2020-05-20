JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($22.79).

DEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €17.76 ($20.65) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.19.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

