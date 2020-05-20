JD Coin Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $315,954.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.02064463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.