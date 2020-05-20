Jennifer Newstead Sells 406 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total transaction of $18,309.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $14,627.60.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,800,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Facebook by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

