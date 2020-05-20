Jewel Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,045 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

