John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.84% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

