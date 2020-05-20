JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €90.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.70 ($106.63).

EPA DG traded up €0.76 ($0.88) on Wednesday, reaching €78.78 ($91.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,298,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.09 and its 200-day moving average is €90.84.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

