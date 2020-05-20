JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 510 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 497.67 ($6.55).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 412.75 ($5.43). The company had a trading volume of 20,880,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 525.83. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Insiders sold 130,350 shares of company stock worth $64,742,160 over the last ninety days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

