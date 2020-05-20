JW Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 21,572,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,156,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

