JW Asset Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. Beyond Meat comprises approximately 6.9% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.12.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,260.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,589. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -878.13. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

