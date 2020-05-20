Karatgold Coin (KBC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinbe and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.03510981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,051,603 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

