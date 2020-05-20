Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,245,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. Bank of America began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

