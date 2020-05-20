KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,685. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.