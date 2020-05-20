Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $46,106,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 60,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 173,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $11,788,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $7,932,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

