KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,692. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. 1,301,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.50. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

