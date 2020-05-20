Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,538,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 299,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.57% of Knowles worth $167,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 110.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,184,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

