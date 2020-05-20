L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 446,927 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.