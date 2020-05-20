Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after buying an additional 538,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

