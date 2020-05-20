LanaCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,096.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $156,196.15 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,612,791,903 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.