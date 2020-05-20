Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Landstar System worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.