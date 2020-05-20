Lanxess (LXS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lanxess (ETR: LXS):

5/20/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €44.50 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €44.50 ($51.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:LXS opened at €44.43 ($51.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.62. Lanxess AG has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

