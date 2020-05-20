Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Cfra upped their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

