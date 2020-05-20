Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Lennox International worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of LII stock opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average is $227.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.