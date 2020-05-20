Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

LSXMA opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

