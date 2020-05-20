Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 4,059,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.