Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €165.00 ($191.86) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €190.91 ($221.99).

Linde stock traded up €4.50 ($5.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €179.40 ($208.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12 month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion and a PE ratio of 42.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.71.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

