LiquidApps Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $4.46 million and $63,494.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,033,443,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,636,087 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

