LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
