LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

