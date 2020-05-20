Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 45 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price (down previously from GBX 50 ($0.66)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.60 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 29.87 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,533,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 155,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,441.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.