Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives Buy Rating from Cfra

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cfra in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 13,344,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,991. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.48. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

