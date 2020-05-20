MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MGNX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
