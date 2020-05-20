MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.