Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Lifted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.06% of Malibu Boats worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The firm has a market cap of $954.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

