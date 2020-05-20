Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 839,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.27.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.