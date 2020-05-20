Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 8,494,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after buying an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after buying an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.